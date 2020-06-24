By Taiwo Okanlawon

Another woman, whose identity has not been revealed, has been killed in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The woman according to residents of the area was killed by some persons suspected to be ritualists around 5.am on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the Wednesday incident is coming after the killing of three women in the same local government area.





This is coming after 3 days after another 5-year old boy identified as Mujeeb was killed in the same local government area.

However, none of the perpetrators has been either arrested or prosecuted up till now.

The Wednesday incident according to sources occurred opposite the popular Ajibade House, Sasa Ojoo in Akinyele local government.

It was gathered that the woman was killed with cutlass by unknown persons while she was washing clothes.

A resident of the area who begged not to be mentioned noted that the community suspected ritualists to be behind the incessant killings in the local government area.

He called on the security agencies and the state government to halt the incessant killings in the local government area.

He said, “Another person just killed in Ajibade area of sasa community this morning. This is serious. If we don’t see any serious action from those who are concerned, we will be forced to embark on a serious mass protest. Enough is enough”.

Another resident who identified himself as Kolawole noted that the state government ought to have tacked the security challenges in the local government area.

He decried the incessant killings in the local government area.

All efforts to get the reaction of the Public Relations of the State Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi proved to be abortive as of the time of filing this report.