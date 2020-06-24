By Taiwo Okanlawon
Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, has stated that he always learns from Veteran actress, Idowu Philips, popularly known as Mama Rainbow, whenever he is on a movie set with her.
The 41-year-old stated this on Wednesday when he posed with the actress, whom he called a legend, on the set of the movie, Choices, directed by Damola Olatunji.
He wrote, “I learn every time I’m on set with the Legend @mamarainbowofficial Pls say a word of prayer to her. Mummy e tun bo pe fun wa.”
Mama Rainbow also shared a video and pictures from the set which of the movie on Tuesday.
“We are balling hard on a Tuesday evening with raw thespians…,” she captioned the video.
Title: CHOICES Damola Olatunji Director
This is not Femi and Mama Rainbow’s first movie together, they also co-star in Odigbeyin, Aye Ajifa and Appadi.
Femi joined fellow Nollywood stars, Esther Kalejaye and Odunlade Adekola, to sing to Mama Rainbow when she turned 77 on October 16, 2019.
