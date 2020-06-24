Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, has reacted to the demolition of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

Earlier on Tuesday, members of the House of Representatives had described the demolition as a direct assault on Nigeria as a sovereign nation. They also called for appropriate reciprocity to Ghana.

Garba, however, said that Nigeria will not retaliate or do something similar to what unknown Ghanaians did to a part of her embassy in Ghana.

According to Shehu, this position is informed by the apology tendered by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, when he originated a call to President Buhari on Tuesday over the incident.





He said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria.

“I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.

The Presidential aide maintained that diplomacy would be used in resolving the problem.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better, they should be resolved diplomatically.

“No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,’’ he added.