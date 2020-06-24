Ghanaian movie star Juliet Ibrahim, shares on her weekly YouTube vlog ’10 things that guys do in the DM’s that ladies dislike’.

The 34 year old lists some turn offs on social media for ladies as no display picture, having a private account, bragging, stalking, saying hi and hello without typing the real deal and so on.

Watch the video below.





Ibrahim is a film producer and humanitarian who won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play. She is of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent.