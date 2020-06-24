Media personality and entrepreneur Toke Makinwa shares the annoying questions Nigerians like to ask that makes her feel like strangling a person.

Some examples are how was your night, have you eaten, among others. If you’re on this table, the 35 year old author and radio girl is asking for a change and upgrade in words of endearment.

Captioning her video, she wrote:

TokeMoments – Let’s talk… Do you ever get tired of being asked “Stupid” questions such as How was your night? or when someone calls you at an ungodly hour and you answer and they proceed to ask If you are awake? No, it is my spirit you are speaking to.



