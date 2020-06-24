By Taiwo Okanlawon

The United Nations (UN) has debunked the report that Nigerian musician, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, who is accused of raping a woman named Seyitan Babatayo, is one of its ambassadors.

Director of Information at the United Nations Information Centre for Nigeria, Joseph Kayanja, stated this in an interview with the Punch Newspapers published on Wednesday.

This is contrary to the claim made by the singer’s team in 2012, hailing him as the first Nigerian to be appointed a UN Youth Ambassador.





Following the rape allegation, over 15,000 people have signed an online petition calling on the United Nations and other organizations to strip D’Banj of his appointment.

The UN has now distanced itself from the singer, claiming that position was conferred on him by a UN youth association and not the organisation itself.

“I would like to confirm that the said Mr. Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’Banj is NOT a UN Ambassador. The title was accorded to him by an obscure UN youth association which has nothing to do with the United Nations. I hope this clarifies,” the statement by Kayanja reads in part.

Meanwhile, Seyitan had earlier released a statement on Twitter, confirming that she was indeed unlawfully detained by the police and D’banj and coerced into withdrawing her allegation.

She was charged with no offence, upon her release, after signing a gag order by the police and D’banj team.

Since then, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered an investigation into her case.

D’banj, however, on Monday maintained that he is innocent until proven guilty.

“Innocent until proven guilty…., Stop social media trial #SAY no to rape and human rights violation,” he captioned an Instagram video of himself singing and dancing.