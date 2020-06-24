First daughter of late pastor Bimbo Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church, Tolu Odukoya Ijogun and her husband Olumide Ijogun have announced the arrival of their 3rd child.

The musician and pastor, took to her timeline to announce the good news: ”Has He said it?

Will He not do it? … My Father has blessed us with a beautiful young man to complete the Olumide Ijogun Family! Now a party of 5! Please rejoice with us…. picture beautifully captured by my brother @abusalamiphotography , those who really know me know my love and obsession for the HolySpirit,the white dove”.

Tolu is the first daughter of late Pastor Bimbo Odukoya, renowned for her influence on young and married people through her popular Single And Married program. She was killed in a plane crash on December 10, 2005.

The couple got married in 2012 and already have two daughters.



