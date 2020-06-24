Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said President Muhammadu Buhari’s backing for Victor Giadom as the acting chairman of the All Progressives, does not bode well for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a tweet on Wednesday, FFK said Buhari may just have ended Tinubu’s political career at the centre by throwing him under the bus.

“First Oshiomole is kicked out by the Court of Appeal. Then his preferred replacement, Ajimobi, falls into a coma. Then his arch rival, Giadom, is recognised by Buhari as Nat. Chairman.

“Conclusion: it is over for Tinubu. He has been thrown under the bus & retired from politics!”, FFK said.





Throwing Tinubu under the bus, means he has been betrayed by President Buhari.

Tinubu had fused his party Action Congress of Nigeria with Buhari CPC and the All Nigeria Peoples Party and a breakaway faction of the PDP to form the APC in 2014.

After two elections, with Buhari as the beneficiary, the APC may be heading into an internal crisis, with Adams Oshiomhole, a known Tinubu supporter kicked out of the party.

Also majority of the members of the NWC, linked to Oshiomhole and Tinubu, may also lose their seats if the scheduled NEC meeting dissolved the body.

Sources told P.M.News that Buhari did not consult widely to political stakeholders before supporting Victor Giadom.

“He merely listened to some four governors, including Kayode Fayemi and the Federal Attorney-General, before making his decision”, said an Aso Rock source.