South Korea, China and India on Wednesday reported more COVID-19 cases. While South Korea logged 51 new cases and China 12, India recorded its highest single day spike in infections.

It posted 465 deaths and 15,968 new infections.

According to health officials in Seoul, the new cases were found in clusters while the number of imported cases went up by 20 to 1,491.

Yonhap news agency reported that 16 infections were detected in a Russian-flagged ship — Ice Cream — docked in South Korea’s southeastern city of Busa





South Korea has reported 12,535 cases so far, while 281 people have died of the infection.

China where the virus spread to the world last December, is still battling the virus

The National Health Commission of China said of 12 new cases were reported, with seven registered in the capital Beijing and two in the Hubei province, while three of them were imported.

China has reported 84,653 cases and 4,640 deaths in total since the coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

The country has reported a total of 1,888 imported cases

India’s cases

With the new infections recorded Wednesday, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 456,183 and the death toll to 14,476.

The western state of Maharashtra still remains the worst-affected state with 139,010 cases, with 6,531 fatalities from the disease so far.

Delhi, the national capital recorded 3,947 new infections over the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 66,602. Its death toll is 2,301, while as many as 39,313 patients have recovered.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 215,195 more samples were tested for COVID-19, the highest in a 24 hour-period.

Over 7.35 million tests had been conducted in the country by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the council has revised its coronavirus testing strategy again to include symptomatic individuals.

Earlier, it advised testing only for symptomatic individuals in hospitals, containment zones and hotspots, contacts of confirmed cases, healthcare and frontline workers and those with history of international travel.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, the government has announced a complete lockdown for the city of Madurai from Wednesday.

Local authorities will carry out door-to-door surveys in every household of the city to identify residents with COVID-19 symptoms.

*Reported by Anadolu