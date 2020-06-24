President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting, which kicked off at about 10 am, started with the rendition of National Anthem.

The meeting has nine ministers and some other senior members of the administration in attendance.

Among those in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN); the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and the National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd).





The Ministers in attendance include those of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed; Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola; Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; and Sports and Youths Development, Mr Sunday Dare.

Other Ministers in attendance are those of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen; Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu; Petroleum Resources (State), Chief Timipre Sylva; and Budget and National Planning (State), Clement Agba.