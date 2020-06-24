Governor Gboyega Oyetola has said that Osun state will soon open a rape and sexual offenders register.

He disclosed this while playing host to wives of political office holders and government functionaries.

The governor said the register would be used to blacklist sexual assault offenders to intensify the fight against rape and other gender-based violence in the state.

According to him, rape and other forms of sexual assault are crimes against God and humanity.





“Rape and sexual violence against women and children are assuming an unacceptable prevalence rate in the nation.

“As a responsible government, we roundly condemn this barbarous act in its entirety. Indeed, we have zero tolerance for them.

“Rape attracts life imprisonment, while an attempt to commit the offence will earn the offender, upon conviction, 14 years imprisonment.

“As part of our zero-tolerance resolve, the state is compiling the maiden edition of Sex and Gender-Based Offender’s Register.

“This register will, among others, help to blacklist offenders and forestall a recurrence,” Oyetola said.