Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has postponed the virtual meeting of the National Economic Council, scheduled for tomorrow.

The secretary of the council, Olusola Idowu, in a notice to the state governors, did not give any reason.

He only apologised for “any inconvenience this postponement might have caused”.

He also said a new date for what would have been the 105th meeting of the council, will be communicated.





P.M.NEWS learnt the meeting was stood down for the NEC meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress scheduled for the same day.

The meeting was called by suspended national deputy secretary of the party, who is claiming the APC chairmanship in the absence of Adams Oshiomhole.

Governors of the APC are also expected to join President Muhammadu Buhari in attending the virtual meeting of the APC NEC.

Tomorrow’s scheduled National Economic Council Meeting would have been the fifth this year.