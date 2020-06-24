By Taiwo Okanlawon

Veteran Nollywood actress, Shafkat Bose Adewoyin, who is famous for her role as Madam Tinubu in ‘EFUNROYE TINUBU’, is dead.

The thespian passed on Tuesday morning and was buried at about 4 p.m. the same day according to Islamic rites.

Late Adewoyin played the role of Madam Tinubu in ‘EFUNROYE TINUBU’, written by Professor Akinwumi Isola and directed by Gbenga Adewusi in 1989 after it was later adapted for television 1989/1990. The hit play toured Nigeria before finally being staged in the USA in 1986.





Adewoyin who started acting at a young age was a quintessential actress, dancer, and costumier. She was on the contingent of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture that performed Funmi Odusolu’s famous dance musical, ‘ORÍ’ (Destiny).

Madam Tinubu would later costume many plays for stage and screen while she also acted along.

She earned another as Mama Oni Mama after acting alongside Oga Bello (Adebayo Salami) in Funke Akindele’s ‘ỌMỌ GHETTO’.Oga Bello played Baba Onibaba.

Until her death, Adewoyin was a staff of the Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture, where she had participated in many editions of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, NAFEST. She also took part in many of the council’s plays and dance productions.

Watch her interview below;