The New York City Marathon has been nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers announced Wednesday.

Michael Capiraso, CEO of New York Road Runners announced the cancellation.

This year’s race would have marked its 50th anniversary.

“Cancelling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” he said.





The race, the world’s biggest marathon, hosts more than 50,000 runners from all over the world.

“While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Kenyans Geoffrey Kamworor and Joyciline Jepkosgei won the 2019 edition.