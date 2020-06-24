By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian rapper cum singer Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi Ola, known by her stage name Mo’Cheddah lambasted popular singer D’banj for allegedly bullying a lady who accused him of rape.

A lady, Seyitan Babatayo had earlier accused D’banj of sexually molesting her in 2018. This revelation threw Twitter into a frenzy, with individuals, right groups clamouring for justice.

Seyitan released a press statement today, on Wednesday stating that Dbanj and his legal team coerced her to retract her statement.





In reaction to this, Mo’Cheddah slammed D’banj for bullying the lady. She accused him of trying to influence the Nigerian Police as well as the judicial system.

”Shame on you, dbanj. Shame on you for being the bully you have shown us you are. Shame on you for silencing a young woman from speaking her truth.

”Shame on you for being an instrument to unlawful imprisonment. Shame on you for influencing the order to arrest a woman that has accused you of rape.

”Shame on you for making her sign under duress. You have shown the world who you are and that you truly stand for nothing.

”This story has gone beyond rape. You have manipulated the justice system to fit your selfish interest. You have broken the law on multiple counts, and you deserve to be CANCELLED.

”Dbanj should be stripped of his endorsements, and his awards should be retracted to send a message to all bullies that believe they are above the law.

”The policemen that arrested Seyitan unlawfully should all be exposed and relieved of their duty.

”The power of your influence puts the onus on you to act right, but Regardless of your status, you are a man first .many might say this case is about cloth chasing, but takeout your bias towards your favourite and replace him with regular joe, wouldn’t you want the same Justice?

”Do the right thing #shameondbanj #canceldbanj #saynotorape” she concluded.