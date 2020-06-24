Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri- Okunola, has congratulated all Public Servants in the State on the occasion of the 2020 International Public Service Day, in recognition of the value of Service to humanity and in celebration of the role and contributions of Public Servants to the growth and development of the State.

In his statement which was duly signed, he affirmed that the Public Service Day commemorated all over the world, every 23 June remains an important date globally, and has also been celebrated every year in Lagos State since 2001, saying that the theme for this year’s celebration ’’Action Today, Impact Tomorrow: Innovating & Transforming Public Services and Institutions to Realize the Sustainable Development Goals” is apt at this moment when “we all experience the global pandemic.”

Okunola maintained that Lagos State Public Servants also joined the rest of the world virtually on webtv.un.org for the celebration, adding that the event organized by the United Nations, include an orchestral piece performed by the UN Orchestra and a Video developed from over 80 submissions from national and local levels worldwide showcasing Public Servants in action aimed at honouring them, particularly medical professionals who have been working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world.

According to him, the Lagos State Public Service has put in place various policy initiatives that were in tandem with the theme of this year’s Public Service Day, aimed at stimulating and accelerating innovation across the state towards the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

To him, some of the achievements recorded by the Lagos State Public Service, which includes professionalization of Human Resource Management (HRM) in the State Public Service; establishment of the Creativity & Innovation Committee in addition to the State Institutions to further the culture of creativity and innovation service-wide; completion of Phase II implementation of Service Charter with 14 additional MDAs achieving Charter Status; hosting the Art of Technology Lagos 1.0 & 2.0 Conferences; and the launch of a Solution Hub where Innovative Ideas may be submitted electronically; to mention a few.





Others, he said, includes, integrating corporate planning in overall reform programme in Lagos State, sharing platform which is tagged “Short Impact Interactive Focused Transformational (S.H.I.F.T) Initiative” the Platform which was designed to promote creative/innovative ideas of public servants as a motivational tool to transform the Public Service and, ultimately, the quality of public service delivery has also been instituted in the State Public Service.

He stressed that the Public Service remains the most viable instrument available all over the world for the formulation and implementation of policies and programmes of government, charging the Public Servants to avail themselves of opportunities that the Service provide to deepen and expand their knowledge.

The Head of Service enjoined all Public Servants to rise to the occasion in proffering innovative solutions, not only to present problems, but proactively towards addressing future challenges in all areas of Public Service.