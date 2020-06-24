The Kogi House of Assembly, on Wednesday, lost a member, Mr John Abah, who represented Ibaji State Constituency.

Abah died in an undisclosed private hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Wednesday during a protracted illness.

Until his death, Abah was a second-term member, who transited from the Sixth Assembly to the Seventh Assembly.

He started as a chartered accountant who veered into politics and won the Ibaji state constituency seat in 2015 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).





Before the general elections in 2019, he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and clinched the win of the assembly seat from his constituency for a second term.

Reacting to the news, the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Matthew Kolawole, said he was shocked and saddened. Kolawole added that Abah’s death was a monumental loss to the Seventh Assembly in the state.