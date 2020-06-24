By Akin Kuponiyi/Lagos

Indictments read at a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere, showed that the two cousins alleged to have murdered and robbed the Hungarian Bernadette Tohouo- Tohouo 44, also raped her.

Bernadette was the wife of Cameroonian, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo, the managing director of Maersk Nigeria Limited.

She was killed in the couple’s Ikoyi home last year.





The indictment also revealed the gruesome details of the attempted murder of Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo.

The accused stabbed Gildas several times on the neck, head and back with a knife and dagger, causing him bodily harm.

They also hit him in the head several times with hammer, according to the indictment.

Today, Justice Modupe Nico-Clay remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre, the two cousins charged in the case.

The accused were Olamilekan Goke Oke, aged 33 and Akande Adeyinka 27.

At the time of the offence, Olamilekan Goke Oke, a technician resided at 22 Elepe Street, Ikorodu, while Adeyinka, a printer lived at 12 Odunlami Street Shomolu.

Justice Nico-Clay, remanded the accused after they pleaded not guilty to the eight count charge of conspiracy, murder, attempted murder, unlawful assault, robbery, armed robbery and rape.

The Attorney General and commissioner for Justice Lagos state, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo SAN, who led the Director of Public Prosecution DPP, Mrs Adeyinka Adeyemi, told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences on December 8, 2019, at about 7:30pm, at Flat 7A, No 1, Lugard Avenue Ikoyi Lagos.

“Olamilekan Goke Oke , on December 8, 2019, at about 7: 30pm, unlawfully had sexual intercourse with Bernadette Tohouo- Tohouo aged 44, thereafter unlawfully killed her by suffocating her to death with a small pillow”, Onigbanjo told the court.

Onigbanjo said the two defendants attempted to unlawfully kill her husband, Gildas Tohouo-Tohouo, by stabbing him on the neck, head and back with a knife and dagger, causing him bodily harm.

They also hit him in the head several times with the hammer.

The defendants whilst armed with a knife and dagger were also alleged to have robbed Gildas and Bernadette Tohouo- Tohouo, of several properties including foreign currencies in different denominations.

Other stolen items were two iphones, two bottles of wine, two wedding rings and one engagement ring.

The offences contravened Sections 233, 230, 173, 299, 297 (2) (a) 411, of the criminal laws of Lagos state of Nigeria 2015.

The first defendant, Olalekan was represented by A.O. Odusanya, from the Office of the Public Defender OPD, while Mrs L.Y. Salau and I. T. Akingbade, from Legal Aid Council LAC, appeared for the second defendant, Adeyinka.

Justice Nico-Clay, adjourned the case till 30 June for the commencement of trial.