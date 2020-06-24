Joe Biden: wins New York, Kentucky

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, added New York and Kentucky to his already insurmountable delegate lead Tuesday.

The Associated Press called the New York race for Biden just after polls closed at 9 pm.

The former vice president is running alone as all his challengers have all bowed out of the race.

However, officials and observers say it’s too early to say what the final margins of the New York presidential primary race will be.





This is because nearly two-thirds of the ballots were cast by mail.

Consequently, the Board of Elections won’t begin to count them until next week.

Biden also won in Kentucky.

Like in New York, Kentucky’s result was not a surprise,

Biden has already accumulated the requisite number of delegates to clinch the presidential primary.

The Democratic presidential convention is set for late August.

Also in Kentucky, President Donald Trump was declared the winner of the Republican presidential primary.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won the Republican Senate primary in the state.