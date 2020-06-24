By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has said she wishes to be a star in America and not in Nigeria.

The 34-year-old Nigerian actress made the statement while expressing her disappointment with her followers not liking her photos on Instagram unless there is a giveaway.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “In fact, I wish I’m (sic)a star in America, not Nigeria. Fans!





“If you don’t go giveaway, nobody likes your pictures. You are posting for yourself. I just hate it.”