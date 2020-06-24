Kenneth Imasuagbon, an Edo PDP governorship aspirant who said Godwin Obaseki muscled him out of the APC race four years ago, said he is holding his ground this time around.

He debunked reports that he had stepped down in tomorrow’s primary in favour of the Governor.

He said the rumour mongers wanted to sway his delegates.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said he was in the race to win and not to make up the number of contestants for the PDP governorship ticket.





“The governor knows that I’m popular with the delegates and he is doing everything possible to change this.

“For the sake of emphasis, I have not and will not consider accepting anything to step down from the race for the PDP ticket.

“I also understand that they are trying to manipulate the delegates’ list in his favour.

“I want to warn that if they try it, we will do everything possible to resist it, we shall also meet in court.”

One of the aspirants, Godwin Ikhine, stepped down on Monday in favour of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

And in Port Harcourt, another aspirant Omeregie Ogbeide-Ihama withdrew his case against Obaseki after reaching an “out-of-court settlement”, the terms of which his lawyers did not disclose..