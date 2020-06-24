The Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce in Cross River State, Dr Betta Edu, has insisted that there is no COVID-19 case recorded in the state.

The NCDC’s Director-General, Chikwe Ihekweazu on Monday said that no state in Nigeria is COVID-19 free.

Ihekweazu said that a state can only talk about being coronavirus free when it is testing adequately.

But, Edu during a press briefing with journalists in Calabar said that the state does not have any case, but advised residents to take all safety measures serious to safeguard their lives against the virus.





“While we do not have a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state, everyone must play their part in keeping safe.

“Remember that soon, the entire country will be opened and people from states considered as the epicentres will come into the state and go out at will, so, we must imbibe the right culture on time,” she said

She added that Nigeria is at the peak of the pandemic, “therefore now is not the time to relax and lose guard.

“Sometimes, we see people in joints hanging out with friends, attending burials, parties, going to places of worship where safety is ignored on the grounds of religion when asked, they say there is no coronavirus in Cross River.

“This wrong mindset that must be trashed immediately, even when Nigeria had just five confirmed cases measures were spelt out and followed. If anything, the situation has gone worse.”

She said that every resident of Cross River should be responsible for their safety and those of others around them.

The chairman further warned members of the public to avoid public gatherings, use their mask and hand sanitiser always.

Edu also advised residents to report any suspected case to the COVID -19 Taskforce in the State.