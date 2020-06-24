The number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 15,013, with 445 more cases confirmed on Wednesday

However, the latest data from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) also showed a huge number of recoveries.

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 11,078, with 171 more recoveries recorded, said the GHS.

The death toll remains at 95, while the number of active cases remains at 3,840.





Ghana still keeps its borders shut to prevent the importation of more COVID-19 cases.