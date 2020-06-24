Nigerian stand-up comedian and actor Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, professionally known as Ali Baba is celebrating his birthday today.

Family and friends are celebrating the iconic comic act as he turns 55 today June 24th 2020. Comedienne Realwarripikin, and actors Kate Henshaw, Ufuoma McDermott, sent in their well wishes on social media.

Ali Baba is the first son of several children, and spent his first 8 years in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria, where he was born in 1965, to the royal family of Agbarha Otor. His father is a retired soldier who served in Lagos.

Ali attended Ojo Primary School and Command Secondary School in Lagos and later went to Ibru College in Agbarha-Otor and Bendel State University (now Ambrose Alli University), Ekpoma where he focused on Religious Studies and Philosophy.

The 55 year old kick started his career performing at corporate events, appearing on TV shows with Patrick Doyle, Charly Boy and Danladi Bako, and making cameo appearances on radio shows with Bisi Olatilo, Sony Irabor and Mani Onumonmu Wikipedia disclosed.

Ali Baba carved a niche for himself as a comedian for corporate and non-corporate events and by serving as a Master of Ceremony at many events.

He is married to Mary Akpobome and they have 5 children together.