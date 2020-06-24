Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

An Edo PDP governorship aspirant, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama has withdrawn his case in Port Harcourt against Governor Godwin Obaseki.

This followed an out-of-court settlement following which the Federal High Court stepped down the case.

Justice Emmanuel Obile, struck out the case.





Obile had granted an interim injunction on Monday excluding Obaseki from tomorrow’s governorship primary.

Ogbeide-Ihama, had sued the National chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Emmanuel Ogidi and seven others, including Obaseki.

He sought a court declaration restraining them from allowing Obaseki, who was not screened within the time stipulated in the timetable to contest the PDP’s primary.

Omoregie’s Counsel, Fredinard Orgbe before the hearing of the case requested that the court should stand it down.

This was to enable parties reach terms of settlement.

The lawyers to all the defendants also agreed with the request.