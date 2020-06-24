Counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Usman Buhari, on Wednesday, secured the interim forfeiture of the sum of N250,000,000.00 ( Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira ) diverted from the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, through a contractor.

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos gave the order, following an ex-parte application filed.

In the application filed by Buhari, he stated that the money had been illegally diverted from the NDDC, through a contract awarded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Buhari also prayed for an order of the court, directing the publication of the interim forfeiture in a national newspaper for anyone interested in the fund to show cause, within 14 days, why a final order of forfeiture should not be made on it in favour of the Federal Government of Nigeria.





However, Justice Aikawa, in a short ruling, granted all the reliefs sought by the EFCC and ordered the forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The judge further directed the Commission to publish the order in any national newspaper within 14 days, notifying the respondents or anyone interested in the money to appear before the court and show cause why it should not be finally forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

He adjourned the matter till July 9, 2020.