President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, sent warm greetings to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu will clock 55 on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Buhari saluted the courage and boundless energy the governor has brought into leadership, especially the focus on people-oriented development.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, the president joined the State Executive Council, family, friends and political associates of the former banker in celebrating the visionary leader.





He observed that over the years Sanwo-Olu has contributed to the development of the state at various levels, including serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Commissioner for Training and Pensions, and Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

The President affirms that the governor’s consistency in diligently serving governments in the state, and loyalty to the governing party, APC, deserves commendation.

He also noted with appreciation, the strong leadership he has brought to bear with his management team to contain and reverse the spread of novel coronavirus.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will grant Governor Sanwo-Olu more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve Lagos State and the nation.