Instagram comedian Samuel A Perry professionally known as Brodashaggi comes through with his official “FINE BOY AGBERO the EP” (Volume 1).

The 5 track project comprises songs like: Asiko, Ibadi, FO, Okoto feturing Zlatan, and Gbedu. Brodashaggi in a statement said…

“FINE BOY AGBERO the EP” (Volume 1) is a compilation of 5 tracks from Asiko to Gbedu!🔥🔥🔥.