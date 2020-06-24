Argentina and Barcelona captain Lionel Messi is the toast of the football world today as he clocks 33.

Not surprising, the player widely seen as the “Greatest Of All Time” was trending as number one on Twitter, with many posts celebrating him on his birthday.

Barcelona football club led the birthday celebration on Twitter by posting videos of the football superstar.

one of the posts was captioned: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY, LEO #MESSI!”





Today we are swapping for 'GOAL OF THE DAY' for an even better video because the best in the world deserves the best celebrations. 🎉 Happy birthday, Leo #Messi! 🕺💙❤ pic.twitter.com/4oUlULvD9o — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 24, 2020

Messi relocated to Spain to join Barcelona at age 13, for whom he made his competitive debut aged 17 in October 2004 – and since then he never looked back.

He always made his impact on every game he played.

Barcelona are struggling to impose their dominance unlike the past few seasons, yet Lionel Messi has continued to shine and protect the image of his coaches and the board.

Messi is the top-scoring player in La Liga this season, as well as the top-assist provider.

The Argentine forward is only one strike away from reaching 700 career goals

The superstar footballer was in action for his boyhood club FC Barcelona on the eve of his birth anniversary and once again played an instrumental role in his side’s 1-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

In the match, Messi went on to register his 250th assist for Barca as the club dethroned Real Madrid at the top of the league standings.

On the occasion of Messi’s 33rd birthday, a look at some of his incredible numbers this season:

In the La Liga this season, Messi has:

Most goals (21)

Most assists (15)

Most chances created (67)

Most take-ons completed (147)

Most big chances created (28)

Most fouls won in the final third (28)

Most hat-tricks (3)

Most goals from outside the box (8)

Only two players have completed 10+ take-ons in a single game in LaLiga this season

Barcelona’s Lionel Messi

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard

Messi, however, has done this thrice already.