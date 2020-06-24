Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has congratulated two Kwara indigenes that were named Ambassador and Consul-General designates by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointees are Hajia Misitura Abdulraheem as ambassador-designate and Hajia Tayyibat Atinuke Mohammed as consul-general-designate

This is contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

He said the Senate has confirmed Hajia Abdulraheem as ambassador-designate and Hajia Mohammed was named the consul-general-designate to Dubai and the United Arab Emirate.





“Both appointments are deserving and aptly align with our belief that our women deserve much more, especially in the area of political inclusion and empowerment in line with the Sustainable Development Goal 5.

“It is once again a dream come true for us as an administration,” the governor said.

Hajia Mohammed, the daughter of the famous historian and politician, Alhaji L’Aziz Jimoh (LAK Jimoh), was until her appointment a career officer at the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

“On behalf of the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate the two women.

“I specifically congratulate our respected elder statesman and a leading ‘O to ge’ campaigner Alhaji LAK Jimoh whose daughter, Hajia Mohammed, would be representing our state at a very significant international position,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor also commended president Buhari for the appointments, praying the Almighty God to guide the new appointees in the national assignment.