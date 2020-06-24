Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde announced on Wednesday, that three members of the state executive council have tested positive for COVID-19.

He disclosed this on his Twitter handle, saying that the results of two other members came back inconclusive and would be retested.

Makinde affirmed that the affected members had been contacted, while contact tracing had commenced and their offices closed for decontamination.

Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo State Executive Council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive so they will need to be retested. pic.twitter.com/CTOmiVhxfN — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) June 24, 2020





“COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy does not mean that the virus has disappeared.

“We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families.

“Sometimes, even after following all directives, we may still get the virus. When this happens, we need to have our bodies ready to fight the disease,” Makinde tweeted.

He urged the people of the state to join in prayer for those who had contracted coronavirus and wished them a speedy recovery.

Residents of the state with any symptoms of COVID-19 are to visit any community-based testing centre near them or call any of the emergency operation centre’s numbers.