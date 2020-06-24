The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) says one person is still missing while three rescued on Tuesday’s boat mishap at Lekki Shoreline, Lekki Phase 1, in the state.

The General Manager, LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Emmanuel said: “At about 4.30 p.m on the June 23, a local boat with four adult males on a boating expedition capsized due to water turbulence.





“The quick collaborative effort of responders in the area was able to rescue 3 alive while one person is still missing.

“Rescue effort is still ongoing for the missing person.”

He said that the rescued victims were provided with medical care and released.

The LASWA boss said that it was discovered that all occupants on board did not have lifejackets on.

“Marine Police will carry out further investigation while LASEMA (Lagos State Emergency Management Agency) and LASWA will continue the search for the missing person,” he said.

Emmanuel, who thanked God that all the four occupants were not missing, said that the incident had soiled its record of zero mishap in the last six months.

NAN