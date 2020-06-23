The Nigeria Police Force said its officers were present at the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, on Tuesday, for maintenance of law and order.

The police issued the statement following multiple reports which stated that the APC National Secretariat was sealed based on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police, who had scheduled a meeting with some of the feuding members of the party.

However, the statement released on Tuesday evening said members of the APC, as well as the staff of the Secretariat, are at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses in and around the secretariat.

POLICE PERSONNEL AT APC NATIONAL SECRETARIAT STRICTLY FOR MAINTENANCE OF LAW AND ORDER

Personnel of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed to the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress, located at Blantyre Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja.

The deployment is a proactive move by the Force to maintain peace and ensure there is no breakdown of law and order at the Secretariat.

The presence of police personnel at the Secretariat is not to seal-up the Complex as has been reported in some quarters but rather to prevent any untoward situation within and around the APC National Secretariat.

Members of the APC as well as the staff of the Secretariat are therefore at liberty to conduct their legitimate businesses, in and around the Secretariat as always.