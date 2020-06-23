TV show host and convener of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah explained how young Americans ridiculed U.S President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The rally was expected to draw as many as 19,000 people but Tiktok teens bought tickets and refused to show up. This left

According to Trevor, people refused to attend the rally due to coronavirus fears as the president should have thought. Dr Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease expert, had expressed concerns about the safety of holding the rally.

On the supposed day, TikTok users and fans of Korean pop music groups were claimed to have registered potentially hundreds of thousands of tickets for Trump’s campaign rally as a prank.





Watch Trevor analyse the Tulsa rally flow in the video below