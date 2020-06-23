By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian singer Innocent Ujah Idibia, known by his stage name 2Baba has been appointed by the United Nations in a post shared by the musician on social media.

2Baba was today made the refugees goodwill ambassador of UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) to further work with the UN in providing better opportunities for internally displaced persons.

This is not the first time Idibia will be working with IDP’s as he stated that in 2017 he traveled to Borno to see for himself how the refugees are been taken care of.





He wrote:

Honoured and humbled by my appointment as regional goodwill ambassador of UNHCR. Thanks for the recognition. This will no doubt deepen my commitment to supporting the effort of UNHCR personnel and volunteers who are on ground every day, working hard to provide support and hope to millions of forcefully displaced persons across the world.

Special thanks to donors and supporters of the cause. Blessings one and all.

2Baba is a record producer, entrepreneur humanitarian, and activist who uses most of his songs to prmote love among the people.