By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actress and business woman Ufuoma McDermott reveals to her 1 million plus fans how much she admires her dark skin.

The African skin is one owned with pride in Africa except in other countries where a person of color is treated as inferior, for being black.

Protests for Black Lives Matter are ongoing world wide to end racism, slavery mentality, rape and police brutality, and so there is never a better time to celebrate one’s skin color.





Read her post here:

Look at that fine, silky brown skin. Yup! Dark skin can glow too. #Isio is getting good at this picture thing small small😉

I will soon start getting invoices.

Good morning my lovelies :

:

#FineCaramel #OriginalNigerianJollof #TheBody #UfuomaMcDermott

Ufuoma Ejenobor was born in Benin City to Nigerian parents who hail from Delta State in Nigeria. She got married on 23 April 2010 to Steven McDermott and officially changed her name to Ufuoma McDermott on 23 May 2014 at a Lagos high court.