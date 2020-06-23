By Jennifer Okundia

Multiple award winning Nigerian singer-songwriter Peter Okoye professionally known as Mr P has an issue to settle with American singer Usher Raymond.

The 38 year old father of two took to his timeline to share photos of himself and Usher, depicting the resemblance between them.





Mr P who who used to be part of the the now defunct PSquare singing group comprising of himself and his twin, Paul Okoye now known as Rudeboy, stated that it would have been a good time to settle the problem but his dad is late.

In a statement, Okoye wrote: We need to settle this matter? But my dad is late🤔 #OKOYEvsRAYMOND🧐🤔#TheProdigal NEXT SLIDE👈🏾

Usher Raymond IV is a U.S. musician, actor, businessman, and dancer born in Dallas, Texas, but raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee before later moving to Atlanta, Georgia.

Usher’s mother, at the age of 12, put him in local singing competitions before catching the attention of a music A&R from LaFace Records.

Peter Okoye is a huge fan of Usher and is fond of dressing and acting like him sometimes.