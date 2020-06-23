South Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases has exceeded the 100,000 mark to reach 101,590.

According to the latest official update released on Tuesday, the ministry recorded 61 more deaths to the national death toll which now stood at 1,991.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said; “The mortality rate was two per cent while the number of recoveries stood at 53,444, translating to a recovery rate of 52.6 percent’’.

It took South Africa 14 days to double the number of confirmed cases from 50,000 to 101,590, compared with 94 days during which the number of cases doubled and rose to 50,000 from March 5 to June 8.





The doubling of coronavirus cases in 14 days was seen as a result of the rise in mass community testing.

According to Mkhize, the country has completed 1,353,176 tests so far, out of which 25,116 new tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.