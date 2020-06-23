By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest has announced that he is expecting his first child soon and as such would drop an album to commemorate his birth.

The excited soon-to-be dad shared his son’s ultrasound scan and also revealed the new album’s name “any minute now”.

Nyovest wrote on his official Twitter page; ”I’m going to be a father Any Minute Now so I decided 2 (to) name my album #AMN (Any Minute Now). The album cover is an actual scan of my son in his beautiful mother’s womb.





”Excited about this album but am more excited about being a dad to a beautiful baby boy. #AMN drops September 11”.

Born and raised in Mahikeng, North West, he is regarded as one of the most successful artists in South Africa.