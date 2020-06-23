Nigerian rapper, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, sends a shout out to fans world wide, jamming his newly released Healing Process EP.

In a statement, the 29 year old musician wrote ‘Big love to everyone that’s been listening to the #HealingProcessEP ❤🕊’

The 7 track project includes ‘God Is Good, Selecta, Badman Love, Done To Me, On Your Side, Skales Ft Walshy Fire – Loko, and Skales Ft Ice Prince & Mc Makopolo – A’Lagos.





The singer-songwriter in 2000, started writing rap songs in Kaduna.