Gospel singer Sinach shared some pictures on her Instagram page to celebrate her mother’s birthday and the photos are lovely.

The 47 year old who hails from Ebonyi State, Eastern Nigeria, and is the second daughter of seven children wrote ‘Happy birthday Mum’ on her wall.

Songs like ‘There’s an overflow, Waymaker, He Did It Again, Precious Jesus, The Name of Jesus, This Is My Season” are credited to the musician.





The way maker crooner started singing for family and friends in 1989 as a hobby, while working as a staff and choir member in Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s Church.

Osinachi Joseph aka Sinach studied Physics and graduated from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.

In 2014, she married Joseph Egbu and they announced the arrival of their daughter in 2019.