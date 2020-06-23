Rivers State All Progressives Congress went for the expulsion from the party of Victor Giadom, the pretender to the APC throne in Abuja.

Despite another court order restraining caretaker chairman, Igo Aguma, some party members in the state got a fresh injunction today against Giadom.

The court order given by Justice C. Nwogu of the Rivers High Court, bars Giadom from parading himself as a member or officer of the party.

It means the suspension handed over to Giadom on Sunday by the party is no longer enough.





The party wants to totally ex-communicate him from APC.

Nwogu in giving the order said: An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the third defendant from parading himself as an officer or member or exercising any right or privilege accruable to members….”

The court said that having been suspended by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of APC, Mr Giadom should not participate in the activities of the party pending determination of the substantive case.

The case was filed by Okechukwu Chidor Ogbonna and Mac-Lords Peterson against APC Rivers chapter; its acting chairman, Igo Aguma; Giadom and Golden Chioma in Port Harcourt.

Justice Nwogu has adjourned the case till 9 July 9 for further hearing.