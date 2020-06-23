A 58-year-old man has been arrested by the police for impersonating Hajiya Kulu Kyari, wife of Abba Kyari,the Late Chief of Staff to President Buhari.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, the suspect approached prominent Nigerians, soliciting for donations.

He claimed he wanted organise special prayers for the soul of the late chief of staff

According to Mba, in the course of doing that, some of the prominent Nigerians became suspicious.





They contacted the police.

The fraudster was among the 24 suspects arrested by the police and unveiled Monday.

Also arrested were four suspects over alleged generation of fake bank alerts and sending same as evidence of online payment for transactions to defraud their victims.

He said the suspects generated fake alerts for sundry purposes, including payment for commercial sex.