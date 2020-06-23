By Taiwo Okanlawon

Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church Lagos, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, has disowned a fake account allegedly used to defraud fans in his name.

The 49-year-old distanced himself from the account on Tuesday when he posted a screen shot of it on Instagram and asked his followers to report the page.

“Disclaimer: This is a fake account and it is not mine. Please do not follow nor fall for any tricks to send money anywhere…,” he wrote.





Pastor Ituah Ighodalo’s wife, Ibidun Ighodalo, who died of on June 14, was buried on Sunday in Lagos.

The former beauty queen died of a suspected cardiac arrest in her Port Harcourt hotel room on June 14.