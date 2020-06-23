Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has sacked all the aides attached to his renegade deputy, Agboola Ajayi.

The governor’s chief press secretary, Segun Ajiboye, announced this on Tuesday.

The announcement followed the sack of Ajayi’s spokesman, Allen Sowore.

The affected aides are Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olomu Bayo; Special Assistant, Photography, Olawale Mukaila; Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo.





Others are Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Samuel Ogunmusi; Special Assistant to the Wife of the Deputy Governor, Omotunmise Tokunbo; and Special Assistant, Photography to Wife of the Deputy Governor, Erifeyiwa Akinnugba.

Mr Ajiboye, in the statement, directed the affected aides to submit all government property in their possession to the chief of staff to the governor.

Akeredolu and his deputy formally parted ways on Sunday, when the deputy dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC has asked Ajayi to resign as deputy governor.

But he has vowed not to do so.