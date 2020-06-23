The Residents Doctors Association of Nigeria, Ondo State Chapter, has announced the commencement of an indefinite strike effective Wednesday, June 24.

The action of the health workers is based on alleged neglect and poor welfare by the state government despite their exposure to COVID-19.

In the same vein, doctors under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical & Dental Practitioners, Ondo State also announced that it will join the industrial action starting from Wednesday.

They also frowned at the inadequate provision of personal protective equipment, which has resulted in some of their colleagues contracting COVID-19.





Secretary of the NAGGMDP, Dr. Tunde Olasakinju, on Tuesday, said the government had not responded or communicated with them five days after the ultimatum issued.

Olasakinju said, ” The government has deliberately failed to conclude negotiations on the erstwhile suspended Minimum Wage and Consequential Adjustments already enjoyed by the Non-Medical Staff Since January 2020.

“To our dismay and utter disappointment, as high as two and a half percent of our members’ meagre consolidated basic salaries was deducted in the month of May 2020.

“The Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowance pronounced and approved for our members to commence from May 2020, which was to serve as a morale booster to our members working assiduously to fight against the spread of the deadly virus, was not paid.

“After extensive deliberations, Congress unanimously resolved that our members will commence the total withdrawal of services effective Wednesday, June 24, 2020.”