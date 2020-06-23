By Taiwo Okanlawon

Embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu is inducing members of the state House of Assembly to impeach him.

Mr Ajayi made the allegation in a statement on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Tope Okeowo.

He said the governor wants to “impeach him through illegal and unconstitutional means. The illegal impeachment move would be carried out through financial inducement of members of the Ondo State House of Assembly.”





The deputy governor said he is ready to battle the “kangaroo and infamous move from the desperate and drowning governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, and his group.”

Ajayi’s long-standing battle with Akeredolu reached a climax on Sunday after he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Police officers on Tuesday stormed the House of Assembly, although the reason could not be immediately ascertained.

Ajayi, meanwhile, has directed all his sacked aides to resume duties in private capacity.

He advised them to return all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters within 24 hours.

Reacting, Ondo Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, said: “It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the Assembly. Clearly, while the Executive led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN does not believe in inducement, it is left for our very reputable legislative arm to either confirm or debunk this spurious allegation.”