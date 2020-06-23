By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli, has admitted that she is unsure of what to present to Awele Elumelu, wife of Chairman of the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) Group, Tony Elumelu, as a 50th birthday gift.

The 42-year-old stated this when she shared a picture of herself and the medical doctor on Instagram, joking that Awele is usually the one who gives her money and not the other way around.

“Happy 50th birthday Awele @a.v.elumelu You make 50 look sooooo good. I’m still thinking of your birthday present. What do I give to a queen? And it’s you that usually dashes me money…,” she wrote.





Awele’s husband, Tony, had earlier referred to her as his queen in his birthday message to her.

“Happy birthday darling Awele. My Queen is 50,” he captioned the Instagram post.