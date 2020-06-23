Afrobeat queen and ‘Fantasy crooner Niniola Apata gears up to drop a new project for her fans and music lovers this 2020.

The 33 year old stated that the tracks on the album have already been approved and the release date as well, so get ready.

Niniola participated in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa and finished third runner-up in 2013. She was nominated for Most Promising Act to Watch at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.





The singer-songwriter took part in several social activities and competitions while attending secondary school. Nini has cited Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, The Cranberries, Madonna, Beyoncé and Angélique Kidjo as her key musical influences.

She released her debut single “Ibadi” on March 19th 2014. She also dropped the Sarz-produced single “Maradona” in 2017. The record spent 13 weeks on South Africa’s Metro FM chart, retaining the number 1 position for 6 weeks. Wikipedia reveals.

Apata was nominated for the 2018 BET Awards. In 2019, “Maradona” was sampled in “Find Your Way Back”, a song from Beyoncé’s soundtrack album The Lion King: The Gift. She was credited as one of the track’s songwriters and composers.

Niniola in April 2020 received her Grammy nomination certificate for her work as a composer on The Lion King: The Gift album.