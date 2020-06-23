Nigerian man in sex romp with pig

A 22- year-old Nigerian resident in the western city of Ibadan was docked Tuesday at an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for having sex with a pig.

The police charged Ayokunbi Olaniyi, with one count of unnatural offence.

Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi – Odo area, Iwo Road, Ibadan was caught having sex with a pig on a pig farm owned by Mrs Adenike Taiwo.

Inspector Opeyemi Olagunju, prosecuting, told the court that Olaniyi had sex on 2 April with with a pig against the order of nature.





Olaniyi was a staff of the pig farm.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 214 (2) of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II , Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Mumin Jimoh, prayed the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

Jimoh said the owner of the pig has forgiven the defendant.

Chief Magistrate Olaide Amzat said:” if the owner has forgiven the defendant, has God forgiven him or the pig forgiven him?”

“The law must take its course”.

Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the matter till July 21 for hearing.